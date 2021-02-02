MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least one Minnesota bride has a happy ending to her wedding dress dilemma.

Amanda Timm saw WCCO’s story last week about a woman who found the wrong wedding dress inside her preserved box from 14 years ago.

It sent Timm looking at her own dress for the first time, too, only to discover she also had the wrong one inside.

Turns out, Timm had used a different company years later.

Since WCCO’s story aired, the new owner of the cleaning company spent the last couple of days looking through old computer files.

Amazingly, they found another bride from 2013 who also never looked inside her own preserved box.

“I got a call and she’s like, ‘Are you sitting down?’ and I’m like,’Oh my gosh, what do you have to say to me?’ And she said, ‘I found your dress’ and I was like, I was so happy, I just could not believe it,” Timm said. “I was crying earlier out of sadness. Now I’m crying because I’m happy and I’m so relieved. I’m on cloud nine, you know.”

The two women plan to exchange dresses this weekend.

Wendie Tayler, who had her dress preserved in late 2006 or early 2007 at Evans Garment Restoration, is still looking for her gown.