MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sorry, Minnesota Vikings fans, but we’re due for yet another Super Bowl without the purple and gold.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in Super Bowl LV Sunday. And while the Vikings will be watching from home, there are still some Minnesotan ties to the big game.

BUCCANEERS

Rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson was a standout athlete in football and basketball for Minneapolis’ North Community High School. He went onto a successful college career at the University of Minnesota, setting the school’s all-time single season receptions, yardage and touchdowns records. The Bucs took Johnson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Johnson’s fellow Gopher, Antoine Winfield Jr. was taken three rounds earlier by Tampa Bay. In addition to donning the maroon and gold, his father, Antoine Winfield Sr., was a well-loved Vikings cornerback from 2004-2012.

Offensive tackle Joe Haeg is a Brainerd High School graduate. He spent his college days across the border at North Dakota State University and was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016.

CHIEFS

After seeing his early success, Vikings fans are probably wishing quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Minnesotan roots were stronger. His father, Pat Mahomes, pitched for the Minnesota Twins from 1992-1996, but the younger Mahomes was born in Texas in 1995.

Linebacker Damien Wilson played two seasons at the University of Minnesota after transferring from Jones County Community College in Mississippi.

Right tackle Mike Remmers spent two stints with the Vikings earlier in his career.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, whose name perpetually pops up for potential head coaching jobs, was the Vikings’ running backs coach during the Brad Childress years. He was also named assistant offensive head coach in 2010.

Wide receivers coach Greg Lewis’ name may sound familiar to Vikings fans (and 49ers fans, too). Lewis caught an electrifying game-winning touchdown from Brett Favre in 2009 against San Francisco. It was Lewis’ first catch as a Viking. He only lasted two seasons with the team.

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 5:30 p.m. on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.