MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday a limited number of fans will be allowed at the team’s spring training games.
A release from the team said both MLB and Lee County, Florida (where Twins spring training is held) officials approved a plan to have around 2,400 fans at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.
RELATED: Report: Minnesota Twins Bring Back DH Nelson Cruz With 1-Year, $13M Deal
That’s about 28% of the stadium’s capacity, and the Twins said they will “implement enhanced health and safety protocols and procedures.” One example: a “physically-distanced seating plan” where tickets are sold in “pods” of two or four.
The team said it will release information on buying tickets soon. Season and group ticket plans have been discontinued, the team said, but existing spring training season ticket holders will have the first shot at buying tickets for the 2021 games.
Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 18. The Twins’ first spring training game is scheduled for Feb. 28 against the Baltimore Orioles.