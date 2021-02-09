BUFFALO, Minn. (WCCO) — There was a massive police response to the shooting inside the Allina Health Clinic in Bufalo, Minnesota Tuesday morning.

Gregory Ulrich, 67, is in custody, and five people are hospitalized after the attack.

Officers from Minneapolis, the University of Minnesota and the Hennepin County Sherriff’s Office joined the Buffalo police and fire Departments along with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office in securing the area.

Members of the Minneapolis Police Department’s bomb squad were also on scene sweeping the area for any kind of device that could pose a threat to homes, businesses or schools nearby.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, people who work near the clinic heard what they say sounded like an explosion.

“I just heard a big boom and I said to my client, ‘That was something big,'” Anne, who works near the clinic, said. “And then finished up my hair cut, he left and then I heard choppers coming in and that’s when we realized something really big did happen.”

Peeking out the window, Anne saw the response to gunfire inside the clinic. She says officers swarmed the area while they locked their doors and stayed in place.

Law enforcement locked down the area, letting no one in until the Minneapolis bomb squad arrived to sweep the area for any kind of explosive.

RELATED: ‘As Heartbreaking As It Is Appalling’: Minnesota Politicians Address Buffalo Clinic Shooting

One father told WCCO he was just in the clinic this morning with his daughter for her checkup. They left less than 30 minutes before the shooting began.

John Teah says this incident has him concerned about the safety of his family.

“I have little ones, I have three little ones. I used to be in Brooklyn Park, so I left Brooklyn Park to go to a smaller, quiet community and I’ve been here for two years now. Pretty good so far until today, I guess,” he said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has a crime scene truck on location, along with the Minneapolis Police bomb squads truck and K-9 officers. They will be on scene until they are done collecting evidence.