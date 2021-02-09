MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Little Falls man who reported his wife missing last weekend is now charged for her murder.

A criminal complaint charges 30-year-old Jonathan Greyblood with two counts of second-degree murder. He reported his wife, 37-year-old Jeanine Greyblood, missing Saturday morning.

Her body was found Sunday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, Jonathan Greyblood told police Saturday morning he and his wife went to a bar Friday night, then went to a friend’s residence. They got into an argument and decided to leave.

He told police his wife drove them to Pine Grove Park to continue the argument, then got out of the car and said she was walking to a friend’s house. She asked him to get a coat from their home, he said, and when he returned she was gone.

Sunday morning, authorities interviewed Jonathan Greyblood. The complaint states he said “something bad happened to his wife.”

According to the complaint, Jeanine Greyblood was “yelling at him and hitting him,” and he responded by placing his hands around her throat and squeezing “until she went limp.”

Jonathan Greyblood told police he tried to do CPR, but she died. He said he drove her body to the Swan River bridge on Great River Road and threw it over the side.

Police found her body on the ice under the bridge.

Jonathan Greyblood is in custody at the Morrison County Jail.