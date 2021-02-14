MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday morning, health officials in Minnesota reported 779 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths from the virus.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health put the total case number at 473,567, and total deaths have climbed to 6,376.
Of the deaths reported Saturday, two occurred in a long-term care facility. Five of the seven who died were over the age of 65, while one 40- to 44-year-old died in Dakota County and a 55- to 59-year-old died in Hennepin County.
Nearly 890,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered. The MDH reports 661,187 people have received at least one dose, and 227,551 have been administered the full series.
Since the start of the pandemic, 25,156 cases have required hospitalization and 5,190 of those cases were in the intensive care unit.
In the last 24 hours, the state processed 27,155 tests. Nearly 3.4 million Minnesotans have been tested since the pandemic began.
On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz announced loosened COVID restrictions, calling them “cautious, common sense adjustments.” The changes took effect Saturday at noon, increasing indoor capacity limits for businesses and allowing restaurants to stay open until 11 p.m.
More On WCCO.com: