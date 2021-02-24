MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man suspected of an armed carjacking and killed by police Sunday in a shootout following a 40-mile chase from the Twin Cities to Isanti County.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which is investigating the shooting, says the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 27-year-old Dominic Koch, of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. His cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds.

Koch was shot just north of Braham, where the chase along Highway 65 ended Sunday afternoon. Police from Blaine, a northern Twin Cities suburb, pursued him to Isanti County following reports of theft and an armed carjacking.

RELATED: Anoka Police K-9 Wounded, Armed Carjacking Suspect Dead In Isanti Co. Shooting

No officers were hurt in the shootout, but a police K-9 named Bravo was injured. In its latest update, the BCA says Bravo is recovering at home after being treated at the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center.

Another suspect, who was in the fleeing vehicle, was arrested. They were not hurt in the shooting. It’s unknown if Bravo was shot by the suspects or police. At least one gun was recovered from the scene.

According to Blaine police, the chase started early Sunday afternoon following a report of shoplifting at the Kohl’s department store. Responding officers quickly found the suspects in a stolen car and gave chase.

Not long after the pursuit began, the suspects carjacked the driver of a pickup truck at gunpoint, driving the truck north along Highway 65. The car chase lasted 40 miles before the pickup became disabled near Braham. The suspects fled on foot before officers caught up to them and gunfire erupted.

RELATED: Anoka K-9 Shot During Chase Released From Hospital; Incident Under Investigation

The BCA says the shooting was captured by both body-worn and dashboard cameras. The names of the officers involved in the shooting have yet to be released.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.