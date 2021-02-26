MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a man was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting at a bar earlier this week that left one woman injured and a man dead.
The St. Paul Police Department said the 36-year-old man, who was apprehended without incident on the 500 block of Jenks Avenue, was booked into jail for the murder of Raymond Hobbs.
Investigators say Hobbs, 20, and a woman were shot Tuesday night at the St. Paul Saloon in the city’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Emergency crews brought Hobbs to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to survive.
St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell shared a statement on Twitter shortly after the arrest announcement on Friday.
“I’m incredibly proud of our officers, investigators and everyone with the SPPD who found the person responsible for this death,” Axtell said. “These law enforcement professionals pour their hearts into these cases–for the victims, their families and the entire city.”
Hobbs’ death marked the seventh homicide in the capital city this year.
