MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who barricaded himself and refused to surrender to Duluth police during a nearly 24-hour standoff is dead after shots were fired, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says.

The BCA is calling the incident an officer-involved shooting, but has not released any other details. They said in a tweet around 6 p.m. that the suspect had died. No police officers were injured during the incident, but a K-9 officer was shot and killed by the suspect.

The Duluth Police Department says the standoff started Thursday night around 8 p.m. after officers responded to a report of domestic assault at a home on the 2300 block of West 4th Street, in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police sent a K-9 named Luna to apprehend the man, but he shot the dog. Officers returned fire and retreated from the home. Luna later died at a veterinary clinic.

A woman who was inside the home was safely removed.

Police say the man had felony warrants out for his arrest.

Luna is the second Duluth police K-9 officer killed in recent years. In January of 2019, a K-9 named Haas was also shot in the line of duty. Both were handled by Officer Aaron Haller, who was also shot during the incident in 2019.