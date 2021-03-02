MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There aren’t many positives for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season.
Their record is a lackluster 7-28, the worst in the NBA. Their top two stars — Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell — have both missed significant time this year; Towns due to COVID-19 and Russell due to injury. Their other leading scorer, Malik Beasley, is serving a 12-game suspension for an offseason conviction.
The team fired head coach Ryan Saunders on a Sunday night and swiftly replaced him with Chris Finch.
With their loss to the Phoenix Suns Sunday, the Wolves added another dubious distinction to a dysfunctional season — they now have the worst all-time winning percentage of any major American men's sports team.
With 987 wins and 1,524 losses in their franchise history, the Wolves’ winning percentage sits at .39307, just behind the team who previously held the record, the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (.3932).
At least the Buccaneers have two championships in their history.
The worst winning percentage in the MLB belongs to the San Diego Padres (.462). The NHL's numbers are a little more complicated due to ties and overtime losses, but their points percentage is at .478.
*Numbers courtesy of Basketball Reference, Pro Football Reference, Hockey Reference and Baseball Reference.