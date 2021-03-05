MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals decided on Friday that the trial judge in the Derek Chauvin case erred in not reinstating the third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd.

This sets the stage for Chauvin to face an additional murder charge in his trial, which is slated to start next week with jury selection. It’s yet unknown if Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill will immediately move to reinstate the third-degree murder charge per the appellate court’s opinion or wait to hear additional arguments from Chauvin’s defense team.

This development could result in a delay in the trial. Jury selection is currently scheduled to start on Monday.

Chauvin, accused of killing Floyd last May, is also facing counts of second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter. Initially, Chauvin had been charged with a count of third-degree murder, but Cahill dropped the charge last fall, citing lack of probable cause.

Big win for Prosecution in Derek Chauvin murder trial in #GeorgeFloyd case as MN Appeals Court overrules trial Judge saying another murder charge , 3rd degree murder could be filed against Chauvin. Legal maneuvering could still delay Mon jury selection start @wcco will update pic.twitter.com/dpV3UCCPDI — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) March 5, 2021

Following the appellate court’s decision, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released a statement, saying that the three-judge panel made the right choice.

“We believe the charge of 3rd-degree murder, in addition to manslaughter and felony murder, reflects the gravity of the allegations against Mr. Chauvin,” Ellison said. “Adding this charge is an important step forward in the path toward justice. We look forward to presenting all charges to the jury in Hennepin County.”

In the appeals court decision, the judges wrote that Cahill erred by not following the precedent set in the case of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of third-degree murder in the 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Last month, the appeals court upheld that conviction, which prompted the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office to appeal Cahill’s decision last fall to drop the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin.

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after being arrested outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. Bystander video of the fatal arrest showed Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s death sparked protests and riots in the Twin Cities, as well as a nationwide reckoning with racial inequity and police brutality.

Three other former Minneapolis police officers are also charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Their trial is scheduled for later this summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.