MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 vaccination data by race and ethnicity was released for the first time on Friday on Minnesota Department of Health’s vaccination dashboard.
The information is intended to guide vaccine distribution strategies, ensuring that doses get to Minnesotans of all races and ethnicities, including communities which have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.READ MORE: With Warmer Temperatures And Hope For Spring, Minnesotans Flock To Parks, Trails
“Equitable access has been a cornerstone principle of our vaccination plans since the first doses arrived in Minnesota,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “This data-driven collaboration among members of Minnesota’s health care community will help us build upon and strengthen our equity efforts in every community across the state.”
Now, the dashboard shows the percentage of the population who have received the vaccine by race and ethnicity. On the side, it also compares the race and ethnicity of the vaccinated population to the population of Minnesota.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Will Your Next Relief Payment Be $1,400?
The MDH has been collaborating with the Minnesota Electronic Health Record Consortium to address disparities in COVID-19 testing. Once shipments of the vaccine arrived in the state, the two groups came together to generate data which will inform vaccination strategies for all partners.
“We will use this groundbreaking partnership and insight into the disaggregated data to help drive improved and targeted strategies to better serve communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 over the last year, including Black, Latinx, Asian Pacific Islander, and Native communities,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flannagan.MORE NEWS: 'Miracle On Ice' Star Mark Pavelich Dies
The race and ethnicity data will be published and updated weekly on the dashboard. It is collected from participating health systems.
More On WCCO.com:
- MDH Tracking 14 COVID ‘Vaccine Breakthrough Cases’; All Had Mild Or No Symptoms
- ‘Get Out Of The Car!’: Northern Minnesota Woman ‘Angry’ After Being Carjacked Outside Mpls. Senior Center
- Charges: Man Stole Unemployment Insurance Benefits While Receiving PPP Loan
- ‘They Both Just Lived For Family’: Best Friends Die Days Apart From COVID