MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says a mistrial has been declared following a hung jury in the case of a Watertown man who said he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot a fellow motorist last May on a St. Paul highway.
Anthony James Trifiletti, 25, was charged with second-degree murder, and was facing up to 40 years behind bars. The charge is connected to the homicide on May 2, 2020, which happened on Highway 61 at Burns Avenue on the city’s east side.
According to the criminal complaint, Trifiletti shot Douglas Lewis, 39, following a fender bender. Both men pulled over and began to argue, and Trifiletti said he felt threatened when Lewis went to reach under his shirt. Trifiletti then shot him four times.
The attorney’s office says it will release more information on the mistrial later Monday.
