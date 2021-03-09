UPDATE (9:56 a.m.): Jury selection begins in the Derek Chauvin trial. The first potential juror was dismissed. When questioned by the defense, it was revealed that on the 16-page questionnaire she wrote that she wanted to be a juror in the case so that she could give her opinion on the “unjust death of George Floyd.”

Juror no 1 says her initial reaction to the video of #derekchauvin with his knee on #GeorgeFloyd neck – was "that's not fair, we are humans, he was on top of him" — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) March 9, 2021

During a pretrial hearing Tuesday, Judge Peter Cahill listened to motions about what to exclude and allow during the trial. He granted the defense’s motion to prohibit non-experts from weighing in on how they would have handled the arrest of George Floyd.

So early this morning in the #DerekChauvin case defense attorney summarized the entire defense position, he said, "the cause of George Floyd's death is the subject of great controversy" @wcco will update — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) March 9, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, is moving ahead Tuesday with jury selection, even though an appeals court ruling concerning an additional third-degree murder charge could halt proceedings.

Prosecutors are asking the appellate court to put jury selection on hold until the review over adding a third-degree murder charge is complete. However, Judge Peter Cahill said he’ll continue with the trial unless the appeals court tells him to stop.

An announcement from the appeals court could come Tuesday morning.

The delay in jury selection, which was slated to start Monday, stemmed from an appeals court decision last week, when a three-judge panel told Cahill to reconsider adding a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin. According to legal experts, a third-degree charge could make it easier to convict Chauvin.

Currently, the former Minneapolis police officer is charged with second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges. Initially, he was charged with third-degree murder, but Cahill dropped the charge last fall, citing probable cause.

Also on Monday, Eric Nelson, the attorney for Derek Chauvin, said that his team found methamphetamine and fentanyl in the police squad car in which Floyd was put in on the day of his death. The defense said that the drugs had Floyd’s DNA on them. Drug use appears to be central to the defense’s strategy. Earlier, an autopsy from the state showed that Floyd had fentanyl, methamphetamine and cannabis in his system at the time of his death.

During a hearing Monday afternoon, the court dismissed 16 jurors of the first 50 potential jurors for “cause” based on their answers to a 16-page questionnaire.

All potential jurors are being required to fill out the questionnaire, which asks about how much people know about the case, their media habits, connections to law enforcement, and experiences with systemic racism.

The court is seeking to find 12 jurors and four alternates. They must be at least 18 years old, live in Hennepin County and be U.S. citizens.

While the trial will be live-streamed, the jurors — and potential jurors — will remain anonymous. During the trial, they will be partially sequestered. However, during deliberations, they will be fully sequestered.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of seats in the courtroom are limited to maintain social distancing. Everyone must wear masks, including the jurors. Only one relative from Floyd’s and Chauvin’s families will be allowed in the courtroom each day.

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after being arrested outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. Bystander video of the arrest showed Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he lay prone, handcuffed and repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests and riots in the Twin Cities. Since then, the nation has been grappling with a reckoning on racial equity and police brutality.

Three other former Minneapolis police officers are also charged in Floyd’s death; their trial is slated for later this summer.