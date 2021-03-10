Minnesota Weather: Spring System Threatens Thunderstorms In The Metro, 6 Inches Of Snow Up NorthA spring storm will wash over Minnesota on Wednesday, threatening thunderstorms in the southern part of the state while later snow will fall up north, possibly leaving communities with up to 4 inches of fresh snow.

Why Does The Sun Make Us Happy?If you've been in a better mood over the past week, you might want to look towards to sky to say thanks.

Record-Setting Warmth Precedes Potential Snow In Twin CitiesRecord-setting warm temperatures are forecast in the Twin Cities Tuesday, but winter isn't quite done in the area yet.

'Summer During Winter': Minnesotans Enjoy Unseasonable Temps On #Top10WxDayIt’s a #Top10WxDay, according to WCCO’s meteorologists, and Minnesotans of all ages flocked outside Monday to bask in the sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures.

With Warmer Temperatures And Hope For Spring, Minnesotans Flock To Parks, TrailsWarmer temperatures mean outside fun for many this weekend. People are flocking to parks, trails, and garden shops, hoping to get a jump start on spring.