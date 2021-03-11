MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hennepin County officials have identified the man who was fatally shot at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Saturday.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, 30-year-old Imaz Wright died of multiple gunshot sounds.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to ShotSpotter activation around 6 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene near the George Floyd memorial, they were told the victims had already been transported.
Wright died at Hennepin Healthcare. The death is considered a homicide. There were reports of a second victim, but police say they have not located one.
George Floyd died at the intersection of 38th and Chicago on May 25, as former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for over eight minutes. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, as well as third-degree murder. Jury selection for his trial is underway.
Since last May, the intersection, which has been closed to traffic, has become a place for people to mourn and heal after Floyd’s death.