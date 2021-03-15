MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

Shantaello Christianson, 31, faces a second-degree murder charge, along with a first-degree riot charge and possession of a firearm after a conviction for a violent crime.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the scene near the George Floyd memorial March 6 after a reported shooting. They learned a man had been shot and taken to the hospital.

That man, later identified as Imaz Wright, died at the hospital.

After speaking to witnesses, police learned both Wright and the shooter are members of the Rolling 30s Bloods gang, the complaint states.

Witnesses said Christianson and two other people drove a tan SUV to the area of the shooting, where Wright was standing.

They told police a man exited the vehicle and argued with Wright, then Christianson got out, too, and shot Wright multiple times.

The complaint states surveillance video confirmed the witnesses’ accounts.

Officers identified the owner of the tan SUV as Christianson’s wife, who was with him at the time of the shooting. The other man present was her cousin.

Police found the tan SUV at a hotel in Brooklyn Center. They saw Christianson and his wife leave the hotel with a duffel bag. Officers apprehended the two and searched the vehicle, finding two guns, according to the complaint.

In an interview with police, Christianson allegedly denied being at the murder scene. When police told him they had surveillance footage of him shooting Wright, Christianson “just laughed,” the complaint states, and asked officers “if witnesses were running their mouths.”

Christianson admitted the guns found in the car were his, according to the complaint.

Christianson is in custody.