MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — NFL free agency is in full swing, and the Minnesota Vikings are already active players.
Track all of the Vikings’ free agent additions here.
SIGNINGS SO FAR
The Vikings kicked off free agency Monday by signing former New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, per his agent. He’ll play next to Michael Pierce on the interior of the defensive line. The Vikings added Pierce as a free agent last offseason, but he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns.
The team also brought back versatile tackle Rashod Hill on a one-year, fully guaranteed deal, according to Hill’s agent. With last year’s starting tackle Riley Reiff cut, Hill could have a starting opportunity.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the team is signing former Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Nick Vigil to a one-year deal.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021