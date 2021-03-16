MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings cut defensive tackle Shamar Stephen Tuesday, a day after they agreed to terms with his replacement.
The Vikings drafted Stephen in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL draft. Aside from a one-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, he’s spent his entire career with the Vikings.
The NFL credits Stephen with 164 career tackles and 4.5 sacks.
On Tuesday, the agency for former New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson tweeted he has agreed to terms on a contract with the Vikings. At 6-feet-3-inches tall, 318 pounds and 27 years old, Tomlinson is expected to play next to Michael Pierce, a free agent addition from last offseason who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns.