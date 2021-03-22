UPDATE (9:53 a.m.): The defense used a strike against potential juror No. 115 in the Derek Chauvin trial.

The potential juror told the court that she had a “somewhat negative” view of Chauvin and attended protests following the death of George Floyd. She reported carrying a sign with a fist on it.

When asked about Floyd’s death, she said that it was “not his time to go” and that the situation went “further than it needed to.” She said she had a “very favorable” view of Black Lives Matter and a “very unfavorable” view of Blue Lives Matter.

Still, she said that should could give Chauvin the presumption of innocence and put her opinions aside during trial.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jury selection is nearly complete in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd. On Monday, the process will enter its third week. The court has already seated 13 jurors and is seeking more to be alternates.

Last week, Judge Peter Cahill told the court that he would like to add two more people to the jury panel. Jury selection will resume at 9 a.m. The court still has a week until open statements are slated to be given on March 29.

As it stands, the jury is fairly diverse. Five of the 13 seated are men, eight are women. Seven are white, four are Black and two identify as multi-racial. The ages of the jurors range from two people in their 20s to a grandmothers in her 60s.

Originally, the court’s goal was to seat 12 jurors and two alternates for this trial. On Friday, the judge said that attorneys will work to pick a second and a third person who could serve as alternates.

Defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, told WCCO This Morning that he’s not surprised that the court is seeking more alternates for such a high-profile case.

“You could look at it this way: With the cases that are coming up in August, with the other three people charged in relation to George Floyd’s death, they’re going to have four alternates in that trial, so I’m not surprised that the judge may want to bump it from two [alternates] to three,” he said.

The job of an alternate is to replace a juror should they become unable to serve on the jury. This could be due to a juror becoming tainted by news coverage that makes them impartial, a personal emergency, or perhaps illness. The third factor is a particular concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If one of these jurors comes down with COVID, that’s not a good thing,” Tamburino said. “They are going to have to test everyone, and then they are going to use the alternates.”

Alternates hear the entire case along with the rest of the jury. The alternates do not know they are alternates. It is only before deliberation that the judge informs them that their duty has been served.

According to Tamburino, the alternates generally feel a sense of disappointment when they are dismissed.

“Think of everything they’ve invested into it. They’ve gone through all the questioning and the trial, and right at the end they’re released,” he said. “With all of the experience I’ve had talking with alternates going through trials, it’s usually a sense of disappointment.”

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Three other former Minneapolis police officers are charged with aiding and abetting; they are slated to stand trial later this summer.

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after being arrested outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. Bystander video showed Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he lay prone, handcuffed and repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe.

The bystander video quickly went viral, sparking unrest in the Twin Cities and a national reckoning on racism and police brutality.

Chauvin has pleaded not guilty.