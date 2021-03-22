MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Country music star Kenny Chesney is again postponing his tour — including a show in Minneapolis — to 2022.
On Monday, Chesney announced that things are changing daily and positive developments are happening, but touring in 2021 would mean many fans would not be able to attend due to COVID-19 precautions. Chesney previously postponed his 2020 “Chillaxification” tour to 2021.
“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters,” Chesney said. “There’s no way around that this year. As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair … I want to come back 100%”
Chesney says all the stadiums on the 2021 itinerary will still host Chesney’s 2022 tour. Also, all current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show date. Fans who cannot attend the rescheduled shows can request a refund from the original point of purchase.
The rescheduled dates for the 2022 tour will be announced shortly.
“It will be a completely new show with a new name, new line-up, lots of new music and plenty of the songs people come to hear. The details are being finalized now,” the release said.