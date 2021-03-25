MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday a trade to shore up depth on their offensive line.
In exchange for a sixth-round pick (223rd overall), the Arizona Cardinals are sending offensive lineman Mason Cole to Minnesota. Cole has played both center and left guard for the Cardinals.
Arizona drafted Cole in the third round of the 2018 draft. He started 16 games in his rookie season and 14 last year.
The sixth-rounder is a compensatory pick.
The Vikings will field a revamped offensive line next season after cutting starting left tackle Riley Reiff. Dakota Dozier, the team’s starting left guard in 2020, is a free agent.
Last week, the Vikings were forced to forfeit their seventh-round pick by the NFL due to a salary cap violation.
The team currently has 10 draft picks.
