MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is reminding Minnesotans that the REAL ID enforcement deadline is just six months away.
Starting Oct. 1, Minnesotans will not be able to use a standard driver’s license or ID to board flights or enter federal buildings. Instead, residents will need a passport or enhanced ID.
Currently only 22% of Minnesotans with a state ID have a REAL ID.
Additional documentation is needed to apply for a REAL ID, including a document which proves date of birth and legal presence in the U.S., one document with a social security number, and two documents proving current residency in Minnesota.
It is possible to apply for a REAL ID when renewing a drivers license. However, an eligible Minnesotan can also apply for a REAL ID before their license expires, though there is an additional fee of $2 for a renewal up to 17 months before expiration, $4 for renewal 18-29 months before expiration, or $6 for a renewal more than 29 months before expiration.
You can complete the pre-application process here.