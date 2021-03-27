Derek Chauvin TrialHow To Watch The 'Biggest Case In Minnesota History'
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Citizen Honors Award, Local TV, Raina Neeland

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota teenager who drowned while rescuing three of her cousins from turbulent waters last summer has posthumously received a Citizen Honor Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Raina Neeland, 18, was awarded the Single Act of Heroism Award, which recognizes those who “accomplish extraordinary feats of heroism by risking their lives for the benefit of others in a dire situation.”

Neeland, of Bagley, pulled her young cousins out of Clearwater Lake before going under herself. Witnesses said she was submerged for about 10 minutes, and paramedics were not able to resuscitate her.