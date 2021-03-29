MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is accused of shooting and killing a man from St. Cloud outside of a gas station after an argument between the two.
Chaz Stubblefield, 33, faces one count of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of 46-year-old Ryan Decker.
Decker was found in a pool of blood with no pulse outside of the Stop N Shop at 1700 East Lake Street in Minneapolis Wednesday, according to the criminal complaint.
A friend of Decker told police he had come from St. Cloud to help her move and they stopped at the gas station to buy a drink.
According to the complaint, a security guard told Decker he needed to wear a mask inside the store. Decker turned to leave, bumping into Stubblefield.
“You can say excuse me,” Stubblefield said to Decker, the complaint states. Stubblefield told police Decker called him a racial slur before leaving the store.
Stubblefield followed Decker into the parking lot and after a brief scuffle, the complaint alleges Stubblefield shot Decker in the face.
Stubblefield allegedly admitted to the shooting and told police he threw the gun he used in a river. He is in custody.
