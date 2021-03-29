UPDATE (8 a.m.): The family of George Floyd, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and The Rev. Al Sharpton hold a news conference in downtown Minneapolis ahead of opening statements in the Derek Chauvin trial.

“This case is not hard,” Crump told the crowd, “just look at that torture video,'” referring to the bystander video that captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

At 8:46 a.m., Sharpton and others plan to take a knee outside the courthouse for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, highlighting the time that Floyd was under Chauvin’s knee.

According to legal experts, the bystander video could be played in court Monday morning as part of the prosecution’s opening statements.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd.

The trial of the ex-officer is the most high-profile case in Minnesota history, and it’s all being streamed online, as few people are allowed in the courtroom due to COVID-19 restrictions. To watch WCCO-TV’s gavel-to-gavel coverage, go to CBSN Minnesota. Trial coverage is also available via WCCO’s new app and on Pluto TV. Key moments and testimony will also be broadcast on WCCO-TV.

Monday’s proceedings are slated to start at 9 a.m. with jury instructions, opening statements and testimony. Protests are also expected Monday, just as there were protests at the start of jury selection three weeks ago. One of the demonstrations will involve Floyd’s family and The Rev. Al Sharpton, who is expected to take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds outside the downtown Minneapolis courthouse, highlighting the amount of time Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck, as captured in bystander video.

“We rebuke when people say this is a hard case,” said Ben Crump, the attorney representing Floyd’s family, on CBS This Morning. “This murder case is not hard. You just look at that torture video…Had George Floyd been a white American citizen, nobody would be saying that this is a difficult case.”

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after being arrested outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. The bystander video shows Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s next for nearly 9 minutes as Floyd lay prone, handcuffed, and repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other former Minneapolis police officers are also charged with aiding and abetting, although their trial is slated for August.

Defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with this case, says that during opening statements, both sides will focus on Floyd’s cause of death.

“The prosecutor is going to come out strong and argue that this was about unreasonable force used by Mr. Chauvin, and the defense will come out strong and argue that this is really about cause of death,” he said. “Those are the two running themes that will battle each other throughout the trial.”

Chauvin’s defense is expected to lean heavily on their expert medical witness who will likely testify that Floyd’s death was not a murder, but that he died because of pre-existing health conditions and drugs in his system. That argument is supported, in part, by the medical examiner’s report that found Floyd had “potentially fatal levels” of fentanyl in his body.

It’s unclear exactly what the state will argue in opening statements, but prosecutors could show, pending the court’s review, part or all of the bystander video of Floyd’s final moments.

Twelves jurors and two alternates will hear the case, although a 15th person was also seated in case one of the other jurors was unable to serve when opening statement begin. That 15th person will be dismissed Monday if they do not need to serve.

The jurors on the panel are a diverse cross section of Hennepin County. The panel includes nine women and six men; nine are white, four are Black and two identify as multi-racial, the court says. They range in age from people in their 20s to a grandmother in her 60s. Among them are a chemist, a nurse, and a social worker.