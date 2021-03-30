MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — NFL free agency is in full swing, and the Minnesota Vikings are already active players.

Track all of the Vikings’ free agent additions here.

MARCH 30

The Vikings announced they’ve re-signed Dakota Dozier, who started at left guard for the team in 2020.

MARCH 28

After signing former All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson, the Vikings reportedly made two more moves to bolster their secondary over the weekend.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the team is signing former Dallas Cowboys safety Xavier Woods to a one-year contract.

The #Vikings aren’t done: They’re signing former #Cowboys safety Xavier Woods to a 1-year deal worth up to $2.25M, source said. A perfect system fit and high upside. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2021

Woods takes the place of Anthony Harris, who signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in free agency.

The other secondary addition is a familiar face. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander is returning to the Vikings after a one-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to his agent.

Mackensie Alexander @MackAlexander20 has agreed to terms with the Minnesota @Vikings #Skol … check out Mackensie on https://t.co/6NDWYWd8bS — Neil S Schwartz (@Neilsschwartz) March 26, 2021

The Vikings drafted Alexander in the second round of the 2016 draft and let him walk in free agency last offseason.

MARCH 24

The Vikings are re-signing running back Ameer Abdullah, the team announced Wednesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the deal.

Vikings are re-signing RB Ameer Abdullah, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2021

MARCH 18

The Vikings officially announced they’ve agreed to terms with cornerback Patrick Peterson Thursday. The team said his signing will be made final once he passes a physical.

Back in Purple & Gold The #Vikings have agreed to terms with @P2, pending the passing of a physical. 📰: https://t.co/ATaGxkyrPZ pic.twitter.com/3KsQAxwnAm — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 18, 2021

MARCH 17

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings are signing former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson to a one-year, $10 million deal. Peterson is a three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler.

Perennial Pro-Bowl CB Patrick Peterson has reached agreement on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

The Vikings officially confirmed the signings of offensive tackle Rashod Hill, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and linebacker Nick Vigil.

The team also announced Wednesday it’s bringing back wide receiver Chad Beebe on a one-year deal.

SIGNINGS SO FAR

The Vikings kicked off free agency Monday by signing former New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, per his agency. He’ll play next to Michael Pierce on the interior of the defensive line. The Vikings added Pierce as a free agent last offseason, but he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns.

The team also brought back versatile tackle Rashod Hill on a one-year, fully guaranteed deal, according to Hill’s agent. With last year’s starting tackle Riley Reiff cut, Hill could have a starting opportunity.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the team is signing former Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Nick Vigil to a one-year deal.

The #Vikings are signing LB Nick Vigil to a one-year deal that includes over $1 million guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021

Before the start of free agency, the Vikings brought back defensive end Stephen Weatherly, who spent last season with the Carolina Panthers and was cut in February.