MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Multiple homes in Eau Claire were evacuated on Friday afternoon after a wildland fire on the city’s north side.
The Eau Claire Fire Department was dispatched to the 3600 block of Seymour Road, near the Terrace Hill mobile home park, around 4:40 p.m.
First responders found a rapidly-spreading fire the size of a football field in a wooded area.
After 45 minutes, the fire was under control, but crews remained on the scene for an additional four hours, extinguishing remaining hot spots.
No one was injured as a result of the fire, and no structures were damaged. Residents were allowed to return to their homes.
The majority of Wisconsin is under very high fire danger due to dry conditions and high winds.