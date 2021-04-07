UPDATE (9:22 a.m.): Prosecutor Steve Schleicher questions Sgt. Jody Stiger, a use-of-force expert from the Los Angeles Police Department. Stiger is the first paid expert called by the state.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, is set to continue Wednesday with more testimony from Sgt. Jody Stiger, a use-of-force expert from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The eighth day of testimony is scheduled to resume around 9:15 a.m. Stiger, a paid expert for the defense who has reviewed all the body-worn camera footage in the case, is expected to take the stand again and be cross examined by Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney.

On Tuesday, Stiger testified that while Chauvin and the other former officers were justified in using force against Floyd on May 25, Chauvin’s pinning Floyd down for nearly 10 minutes while he was lying prone and handcuffed was “excessive.” He said their use of force should have changed once Floyd was on the ground and no longer resisting.

“At that point, the officers, ex-officers I should say, they should have slowed down or stopped their force as well,” Stiger said.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Prosecutors have told jurors that they should believe what they saw in the widely-seen bystander video of Floyd’s arrest, in which he repeatedly told Chauvin he couldn’t breathe and begged for his mother in his final moments. Last week, the jurors heard days of emotional testimony from citizens who witnessed Floyd’s arrest, including the teenager who shot the viral video, Darnella Frazier. She told the court she started recording that evening because “it wasn’t right, he was suffering, he was in pain.”

The defense, on the other hand, is arguing that Floyd died of underlying health conditions and because he ingested pills containing methamphetamine and fentanyl just before his arrest. They say that Chauvin was doing what he was trained to do, although that’s been disputed by a number of Minneapolis police officers over the last few days of testimony, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lt. Johnny Mercil, a use-of-force trainer for the police department, testified that Chauvin did not follow police policy that requires officers to move someone out of the prone position once they stop resisting arrest. Failing to do so risks positional asphyxia. “There is the possibility and risk that some people have difficulty breathing when their handcuffs are behind their back and they’re on their stomach,” Mercil said.

However, under cross examination, Mercil testified that he never saw Chauvin use a proper choke hold against Floyd. When viewing still images of body-worn camera footage, he agreed that Chauvin’s knee appeared to be placed, at least for a time, between Floyd’s shoulder blades, with Chauvin’s shin over Floyd’s neck. Such a position was shown in court to be similar to one that Minneapolis police officers are trained on, specifically for handcuffing people who are on their stomach.

Before testimony on Tuesday, Judge Peter Cahill heard motions about whether Floyd’s friend, Morries Hall, will be called to testify in the case. Hall was with Floyd in a vehicle outside Cup Foods before he was arrested for allegedly trying to buy cigarettes with a fake $20 bill. Hall has threatened to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. In court, his public defender, Adrienne Cousins, argued that if Hall testifies, he could face charges of third-degree murder.

In response, Cahill ordered Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, to draft questions for Hall and his attorney to review this week. The judge believes Hall could testify to Floyd’s condition in the vehicle before officers arrived without incriminating himself. A decision on whether Hall will testify — or perhaps be granted immunity — could come as soon as Thursday.

Last week, Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross, testified that she and Floyd would buy drugs from Hall. She said they did so as recently as a week before Floyd’s death. Ross also testified that there was another drug dealer in the vehicle with Floyd and Hall when police arrived on the scene.

So far, the trial appears to be moving along as expected, perhaps even ahead of schedule. On Tuesday, the defense says they have witnesses scheduled to appear in court early next week. That means that the prosecution is on pace to rest and finish their case by then.