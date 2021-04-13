MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the Derek Chauvin trial is expected to move into its next phase on Tuesday, with the defense beginning to call witnesses, one question hangs over the proceedings: Will the former Minneapolis police officer take the stand and explain to jurors why he knelt on George Floyd’s neck?

Defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, says that Chauvin, who could testify as soon as Tuesday, is the only person the defense can use to make key points in its case, which is centered around casting doubt on whether or not his actions on May 25 killed Floyd.

“That jury is going to want to hear [Chauvin] say that he didn’t want to hurt Mr. Floyd, that he was just using regular procedures and moves that he’s been trained to do,” Tamburino said. “You have to humanize the defendant if you’re going to try to win….That’s really the only way to do it.”

However, taking the stand is also a risk for Chauvin. “He just might not come across well,” Tamburino said, adding that Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, will have spent considerable time with his client, determining whether or not he should testify.

In court, Chauvin has shown little emotion or character. He sits upright, wears a black face mask and writes notes often on a legal pad. For most days, there is no relative in the seat reserved for his family.

Chauvin is charged second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Prosecutors say that the widely-seen bystander video of Floyd’s arrest outside a south Minneapolis convenience store tells jurors all they need to know: That Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds as Floyd lay prone, handcuffed and repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe.



Testimony in court is expected to resume around 9:15 a.m. with the defense calling their first witness. WCCO-TV will be streaming the trial live on CBSN Minnesota. Jason DeRusha will lead the coverage, and Tamburino will provide legal analysis.

Judge Peter Cahill told the court on Monday that he expects the defense to wrap up their case by Thursday. If all goes to plan, this will give jurors a long weekend to prepare for being sequestered for closing statements and deliberations next week.

Also on Monday, Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, asked the court to immediately sequester the jury in light of the unrest in the Twin Cities following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright. The 20-year-old Black man was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday. The city’s police chief said the officer, identified as Kim Potter, meant to use her Taser on Wright but accidentally shot him.

In court, Nelson argued that the subsequent protests and looting in Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis would affect jurors’ ability to come to a not guilty verdict as they could fear the consequences. Yet, the judge denied the request, saying that sequestering the jury this week would only heighten any sense of fear they might have.

The prosecution ended its case Monday with testimony from a nationally recognized use-of-force expert, a cardiologist and Floyd’s younger brother, Philonise Floyd. Wiping tears from his eyes, Philonise Floyd testified about who his brother was as family photos of George Floyd were shown in court, including one of him as a baby with his mother. Philonise Floyd said his brother was devastated by their mother’s death in 2018.

“George just sat there at the casket, and he was saying, ‘Mama, Mama,’ over and over again,” he said.

The cardiologist, Dr. Jonathon Rich, was the last in a string of experts called by the defense to testify that Floyd died of a lack of oxygen due to being restrained in the prone position. Rich said Floyd’s death was “absolutely preventable.”