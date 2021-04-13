MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After Monday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues was postponed in the aftermath of police fatally shooting Daunte Wright, the Minnesota Wild’s Wednesday matchup with the Arizona Coyotes has been moved up.
The game, originally scheduled for 8 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center, is now set to start at 1 p.m. Wednesday, the NHL announced.
The Wild extended their “deepest condolences” to Wright’s family and friends Monday when postponing the game.
The Twins and Timberwolves also postponed games scheduled for Monday in the wake of the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Wright by ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop. Those games have already been rescheduled.
More On WCCO.com: