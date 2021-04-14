MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, according to the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput announced the charges Wednesday, saying Potter, 48, was taken into custody by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents and booked into Hennepin County Jail where she will await her first court appearance.



“Certain occupations carry an immense responsibility and none more so than a sworn police officer,” said Imran Ali, Washington County assistant criminal division chief and director of the Major Crime Unit. “With that responsibility comes a great deal of discretion and accountability. We will vigorously prosecute this case and intend to prove that Officer Potter abrogated her responsibility to protect the public when she used her firearm rather than her taser. Her action caused the unlawful killing of Mr. Wright and she must be held accountable.”

Ali says he, along with Orput, met with the family and expressed their deepest sympathies and assured them they “would spare no resources in seeking justice for Mr. Wright.”

RELATED: Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott Suddenly Thrust Into Debate Over Policing

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Wright’s family, issued a statement following the decision to charge Potter.

“While we appreciate that the district attorney is pursuing justice for Daunte, no conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back. This was no accident. This was an intentional, deliberate, and unlawful use of force,” Crump said. “Driving while Black continues to result in a death sentence. A 26-year veteran of the force knows the difference between a taser and a firearm. Kim Potter executed Daunte for what amounts to no more than a minor traffic infraction and a misdemeanor warrant. Daunte’s life, like George Floyd’s life, like Eric Garner’s, like Breonna Taylor’s, like David Smith’s meant something. But Kim Potter saw him as expendable. It’s past time for meaningful change in our country. We will keep fighting for justice for Daunte, for his family, and for all marginalized people of color. And we will not stop until there is meaningful policing and justice reform and until we reach our goal of true equality.”

Officer Kim Potter will be charged with 2nd degree manslaughter (the same charge Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of in the shooting of Philando Castile). Minnesota law defines manslaughter as a death due to "culpable negligence" causing "unreasonable risk." pic.twitter.com/KVnhBfjq0c — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) April 14, 2021

Potter is the white former officer who shot and killed Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop Sunday. She’s a 26-year veteran with the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Potter and the police chief Tim Gannon have since resigned from their positions.

Police released body camera footage of the incident Monday. Gannon, who was still the police chief at the time, said he believes Potter meant to deploy her Taser during the fatal incident.

RELATED: ‘Holy S**t, I Just Shot Him’: Chief Believes Officer Kim Potter Meant To Use Taser In Fatal Shooting Of Daunte Wright

“As I watched the video and listen to the officer’s commands, it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,” Gannon said. “This appears to me from what I viewed and the officer’s reaction in distress immediately after that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright.”

ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASES CRIMINAL COMPLAINT DETAILS

The criminal complaint has yet to be released, but the Washington County Attorney’s Office provided details of the complaint in their announcement of charges.

According to the complaint, the incident began at 1:53 p.m. Sunday when Brooklyn Center Police Officer Anthony Luckey and his field training officer, Potter, pulled over a white Buick. Officer Luckey checked the identification of the driver, later publicly identified as Daunte Wright, and determined that he had a warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge.

Luckey and Potter then asked Wright to get out of the vehicle and place his hands behind his back, which Wright did. Luckey then told Wright he was being arrested for the outstanding warrant. At that time, Luckey and Wright stood just outside the open driver’s side door, and Potter was standing behind and to the right of Luckey.

Wright then pulled away from the officers and got back into the driver’s seat of the car, with Luckey continuing to maintain physical control of Wright. Potter then said she would “tase” Wright, the complaint said, and then pulled her Glock 9mm handgun with her right hand. While pointing it at Wright, she repeated that she would use the Taser on Wright and then yelled “Taser, Taser, Taser” before pulling the trigger of her handgun. One round entered the left side of Wright.

Wright said “ah, he shot me” and the vehicle then sped away for a short distance before crashing into another vehicle and stopping, the complaint said. That’s when Potter said “S–t, I just shot him!” Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to specific time of event details given in the complaint, about six seconds passed between Potter saying she’d Taser Wright to when she fired the single round from her handgun.

“A Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigator examined Potter’s duty belt and saw that the handgun is holstered on the right side of the belt and her Taser is on the left side. The grips or handles of both the gun and Taser face Potter’s rear. The Taser is yellow with a black grip. Also, the Taser is set in a straight-draw position, meaning Potter would have to use her left hand to pull the Taser out of its holster, according to the complaint,” the Washington County Attorney’s Office said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has since determined Wright died of a gunshot wound and that his death was a homicide.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office says it will not be holding a news conference or make further statements at this time. The complaint document is expected to be released by the end of the day.

RELATED: Minneapolis Will Not Impose Curfew Wednesday Night, Brooklyn Park Will

More than 60 people were arrested following a third night of protesters clashing with police in Brooklyn Center over the fatal police shooting of Wright.