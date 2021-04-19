BREAKING NEWS:Walter Mondale, Minnesota Native And Former Vice President, Dies At 93
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tributes are pouring in for Walter Mondale — the former Vice President, U.S. Senator, attorney general, ambassador and Democratic presidential candidate — whose family says died Monday at his Minneapolis home at age 93.

Former President Jimmy Carter, whom Mondale served under as vice president from 1977 to 1981, said he considers Mondale “the best vice president” in U.S. history.

“Fritz used his political skill and personal integrity to transform the vice presidency into a dynamic, police-driving force that has never been seen before and still exists today,” Carter said. “Fritz Mondale provided us all with a model for public service and private behavior.”

Former President Barack Obama also acknowledged Mondale’s transformative tenure as vice president.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Mondale “believed in and worked to create a nation with a heart, a soul, and a conscience.”

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith said she is “grateful to have known” Mondale, who she considered “a true friend.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar wrote in a statement Monday that Mondale was “a true public servant in every sense of the word.”

“Walter Mondale taught me that leadership isn’t all about giving soaring speeches and punchy sound bites — but actually getting things done for people,” Klobuchar said.

Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig calls Mondale “one of Minnesota’s proudest sons.”

Rep. Dean Phillips said Mondale was an “extraordinary mentor.”

Rep. Betty McCollum took to social media to honor Mondale, saying Minnesota was “blessed” to have him “provide us with a lifetime of service.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar hailed Monday for being “an advocate of peace, fair housing, women’s rights and consumer protection.” She also quoted his statement on last year’s unrest following the death of George Floyd.

“The battle for civil rights is a journey, not an end point. Each generation is tasked with the hard work of serving in the great fight for justice. Our neighbors who took to the streets over the past few weeks have joined a great cause. I thank them,” Mondale said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Mondale “put a Minnesota stamp on national politics.”