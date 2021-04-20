MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Blue Door Pub will be closing its original St. Paul location for good.
The restaurant announced Monday that after 12 years in business its location on Selby Avenue in Merriam Park will not be reopening. The location had been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While our hearts are filled with sadness, we’ve had such an incredible time over the past years it’s hard to keep our frowns for too long,” the owners wrote on Facebook. “Thank you all for the years of support, thanks for waiting in long lines to eat with us, thanks for enduring hot summer days with us, and cold drafty nights with us, thanks for being awesome, and thanks for all of the wonderful memories!”
The closure is the latest in a long list of Twin Cities restaurants to shut their doors amid the pandemic, during which establishments had to endure weeks of tight restrictions. A list of restaurant closures in the Twin Cities can be found here.
Two of Blue Door’s pubs in Minneapolis, in the Longfellow and Como neighborhoods, are open for diners. The third Minneapolis location, in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood, remains closed.
