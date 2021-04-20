MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jury of 12 Minnesotans Tuesday found ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Officials in Minnesota are reacting to the verdict, calling it an important step towards justice, but also acknowledging the road ahead in the pursuit if justice.

“Today’s verdict is an important step forward for justice in Minnesota. The trial is over, but our work has only begun,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “No verdict can bring George back, and my heart is with his family as they continue to grieve his loss. Minnesota mourns with you, and we promise the pursuit of justice for George does not end today.”

Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted the case, spoke at the Hennepin County Government Center soon after the verdict was read aloud in court.

“I would not call today’s verdict justice,” Ellison said, “because justice implies true restoration. But it is accountability, which is the first step towards justice. And now the cause of justice is in your hands, and by ‘your hands,’ I mean the people of the United States.”

He thanked the witnesses who testified in the trial and urged the public to honor Floyd’s legacy, and continue the journey towards transformation and justice.

To Floyd’s family, he said that “a verdict alone cannot end their pain. I hope it’s another step on the long path towards healing.”

Minnesota’s two senators also addressed the conviction; Sen. Tina Smith called it a “moment of accountability, and also a moment to recommit ourselves to the movement for racial justice his tragic murder sparked.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar remarked that though the trial was about Floyd’s murder, “it also captured his life.” She recalled the moments when his brother Philonise Floyd “introduced us to a devoted son who struggled to tear himself away from his mother’s casket, a loving brother who always made sure his siblings had a snack for school, and a dedicated community member who ‘just knew how to make people feel better.'”

Klobuchar went on to say that the Senate should move forward and pass police reform to hold officers accountable for misconduct.

My statement on the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd: — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 20, 2021

Former President Barack Obama also commented on the verdict, saying that the “jury in Minneapolis did the right thing.”

Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 20, 2021

“And as we continue the fight,” Obama continued, “we can draw strength from the millions of people – especially young people – who have marched and protested and spoken up over the last year, shining a light on inequity and calling for change. Justice is closer today not simply because of this verdict, but because of their work.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will address the country later Tuesday evening on Chauvin’s verdict.