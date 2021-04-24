MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell won Worst Picture and Worst Actor awards at the Razzies for his film “Absolute Proof.”
The Razzie Awards, often described as the Oscars for bad movies, were announced on Saturday. “Absolute Proof,” the Razzies said, is a “faux documentary” and “two-hour, fake news snooze fest.”
Lindell said his movie exposes election fraud and the “theft of America by enemies foreign and domestic.”
He was up against the films “365 Days,” “Dolittle,” “Fantasy Island,” and “Music” for the Worst Picture award, and beat out Robert Downey, Jr., Michele Morrone, Adam Sandler, and David Spade for Worst Actor.
Lindell, a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump, was permanently suspended from Twitter days after Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration after he persistently posted conspiracy theories and claimed the 2020 election was stolen. There is no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election.
In February, Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit over his election fraud statements, alleging that Lindell knew that there was no evidence to support his claims, but used the lie to sell his products.
Read the full list of Razzie Award winners here.
