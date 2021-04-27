MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five months before REAL ID travel requirements were to be enforced, the Department of Homeland Security has announced the deadline will be pushed back to May 2023.
The previous deadline was Oct. 1, 2021. A release from DHS said the postponement was due to “circumstances resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
Last month, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said only 22% of residents with a state ID have a REAL ID.
Beginning May 3, 2023, U.S. travelers will need a REAL ID, enhanced driver’s license, passport or other acceptable documentation to board a flight.
Additional documentation is needed to apply for a REAL ID, including a document which proves date of birth and legal presence in the U.S., one document with a social security number and two documents proving current residency in Minnesota.
DHS said only 43% of all state-issued driver’s licenses and IDs are REAL ID-compliant.
