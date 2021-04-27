CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Derek Chauvin, George Floyd, Minnesota House Of Representatives, Minnesota Senate, Minnesota State Patrol, Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lawmakers are working to determine how to pay for the extra law enforcement providing security during the Chauvin trial.

The House and Senate approved $7.8 million in one-time money to cover extra costs for out-of-state troopers from Ohio and Nebraska, and the Minnesota State Patrol the murder trial.

Gov. Tim Walz asked for the help from Ohio and Nebraska to be prepared for any unrest surrounding the verdict.

The funding now goes to Walz’s desk for approval. He’s expected to sign it.