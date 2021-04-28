MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More Minnesota college students will need to be vaccinated before returning to class this fall.
Carleton College in Northfield says it will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before the fall semester begins.
“In light of our congregate living environment and educational mission, there is a strong ethical rationale for and public health benefit in requiring such vaccination,” President Steve Poskanzer wrote in a message to the school community.
Poskanzer said Carleton will consider requests for exemptions of the new rule.
In the letter, Poskanzer said the school anticipates classes “will be primarily taught in person” this fall.
Last week, Macalester College in St. Paul announced it will also require vaccinations this fall.