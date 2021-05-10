MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Moorhead last week.
The Moorhead Police Department said Monday morning the girl will be charged with aiding and abetting the following: first-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. Because of her age, police have not identified her.
Police initially said Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi, 24, appeared to have suffered “suspicious trauma” to his body before his car crashed on the 3000 block of 20th Street South Wednesday morning. Investigators later said Abdullahi was actually shot during a planned robbery, and he didn’t know his attacker.
Eighteen-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. was charged Friday in Abdullahi’s death. He faces three counts: first-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.
A criminal complaint states investigators connected Sparkman and the 17-year-old to Abdullahi’s death via phone records. In an interview with police, Sparkman allegedly admitted to shooting the taxi driver but said he “didn’t mean for this to happen.”
According to the complaint, Sparkman told police he and the 17-year-old were robbing Abdullahi because they needed rent money.
