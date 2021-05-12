Tonight At 10:Did you know that hidden waters flow underneath the Twin Cities? Tune in to find out where!
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, NFL Schedule

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings learned the team will be traveling to Cincinnati for the first week of the upcoming NFL season.

According to the NFL, the team’s matchup against the Bengals will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12. A release of the full 2021 NFL schedule is set for Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. on NFL Network.

While the schedule hasn’t been released, the Vikings do know which teams they will face. In addition to annual home-and-away contests with the NFC North’s Packers, Bears and Lions, the Vikings are slated to host the Browns, Cowboys, Seahawks, Steelers, and Rams and visit the Bengals, Cardinals, Chargers, Panthers, Ravens and 49ers.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was the Bengals’ defensive coordinator before being hired onto the Vikings in 2014. The team drafted an offensive tackle in the first round of the NFL Draft, Christian Darrisaw. Here’s a look at the entire draft class of 2021.