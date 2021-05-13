MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly traded a former first-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that cornerback Mike Hughes is headed to Kansas City. Fellow ESPN reporter Field Yates said the Vikings are also sending the Chiefs a 2022 seventh-round pick and getting a sixth-rounder in return.
The Chiefs are sending their 2022 sixth-round pick to Minnesota for Hughes and their 2022 seventh-round pick, per source. https://t.co/XKJ2JPH9hO
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 13, 2021
The Vikings drafted Hughes with the 30th overall pick in 2018. He tore his ACL in his rookie season and ended up on the injured reserve list each of the next two seasons.
This offseason, the Vikings signed cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander. Another of the team’s first-round corners, Jeff Gladney, was charged with third-degree felony assault in Texas earlier this offseason.
