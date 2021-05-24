MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is just shy of surpassing 600,000 total COVID-19 cases.
With the additional 469 new cases reported Monday, the state’s cumulative virus case count now stands at 599,234, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The death toll, meanwhile, remains at 7,370, as no new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.
The push to vaccinate Minnesotans against the virus continues. Currently, nearly 57% of Minnesotans 16 and older have completed their vaccine series. In total, the state has administered more than 5.1 million vaccine doses.
Over the last day, 12,899 tests were processed in Minnesota, suggesting a daily positivity rate of 3.6%.
Earlier this month, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate dipped below 5%, what health officials consider the threshold for caution.
The seven-day average positivity rate has been declining since early April, when the state experienced a surge of cases attributed to the COVID-19 variant first reported in the U.K.
State officials say they are working to address disparities in who’s been getting vaccinated, as Minnesotans of color have been getting vaccinated at a rate lower than their white counterparts.
Sports organizations, such as the Minnesota Twins, are teaming up with pharmacies to allow fans to get vaccinated while attending a game. This week, the Twins are offering shots at Target Field for the series against the Baltimore Orioles.