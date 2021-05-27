MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eliza Wesley loves serving others.

“It feels good in my soul…that we have been able to give to families,” she said.

Wesley is the gatekeeper at George Floyd Square. She has been at 38th and Chicago every day since George Floyd was murdered more than a year ago.

“A gatekeeper is a watchman, a watchman observes things, makes sure things are alright, things are taken care of,” she said. “That’s my goal.”

Wesley’s goal also includes making sure that the items on the shelves of Organic Oneness Food Pantry reach the hands of nearby families.

“When someone needs something, I always want to be able to be there to give it to them, to help them out,” she said.

The Organic Oneness Food Pantry launched in Minneapolis following the unrest in the wake of Floyd’s death. Many neighborhood stores were damaged amid the nights of destruction, putting stress on the community.

At 38th and Chicago, the lawn of the Baha’i Center transformed into a distribution site, serving families living within two to three blocks.

“Everything was on the lawn,” Wesley said. “I mean… diapers, pampers, baby wipes, milk, food.”

The sustainable pantry relocated to the Baha’i Center’s basement, and it continues to serve dozens of families each week, offering food, baby supplies, and hygiene products.

“This is a village and this is a community. Everybody plays a part,” Wesley said. “I’m only one person who is playing a part.”

Wesley believes that her purpose in life is to serve. She also wants the community to know she’s not going anywhere.

The Organic Oneness Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization focused on building health and wellness as well as fostering racial understanding. For more information on the pantry, including how to donate, click here.