MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’ve gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, you’re eligible to get a free or discounted drink at some local breweries across Minnesota.
Gov. Tim Walz announced on Friday a partnership with the Craft Brewers Guild and Minnesota Distillers Guild to provide the incentive for vaccinated adults.
Between May 28 and June 30, Minnesotans 21 and older can show proof of vaccination to get their drink. The promotion limits one drink per person.
“We’re doing this the Minnesota way — coming together to take care of each other while having a good time. Roll up your sleeves if you haven’t already, get back to your favorite spot, and cheers to the vaccine!” said Walz.
The breweries participating in the campaign are:
- Bad Weather Brewing Company
- Bald Man Brewing
- Dampfwerk Distillery Co.
- Far North Spirits, Inc.
- Isanti Spirits
- La Dona Cerveceria
- Lawless Distilling Company
- L’Etoile du Nord
- Loon Liquors
- Lupulin Brewing Company
- Richwood Winery
- Royal Foundry Craft Spirits
- Spiral Brewery
- Stilheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge
- Unmapped Brewing Co.
- Utepils Brewing Co.
Some of the breweries are also planning on-site vaccination clinics.
Walz also announced a host of incentives on Thursday for people who have yet to receive the vaccine. The freebies, which will be given to the first 100,000 people to get the vaccine between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June, include $25 Visa gift cards, free fishing licenses, and Minnesota State Fair tickets.
The state is hoping to reach a 70% vaccination rate for Minnesotans 16 and older by July 1, in line with President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4.