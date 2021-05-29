MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra announced that they will cancel Thursday’s outdoor performance at the Capri due to safety concerns.
The concert, originally scheduled for June 3, was intended to commemorate the opening of the new Plaza @ the Capri. However, after gunshots were fired in the area on Monday, the Capri and SPCO decided to cancel the event.
“This incident follows a recent sharp increase in gun violence in North Minneapolis and other areas of the Twin Cities,” SPCO said on their website.
No one was injured on Monday, but bullets struck the building next to the Capri and several cars parked nearby.
"Both of our organizations are concerned about the intense escalation of gun violence in our treasured Northside community," said James Scott, Director of the Capri. "We've never before had to cancel an event at the Capri out of concern for the safety of our audience, artists and employees, and we are deeply saddened to do so now."

SPCO says they are considering rescheduling the performance. Three of their other outdoor shows in June will continue as planned.
However, the orchestra says they will play at the newly-renovated Capri's Grand Opening in October. They will also return to the theater for their 12th season of concerts next year.
