MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The case against a man accused of picking up and throwing a boy off a water slide in July of 2018 has been dismissed due to the man’s mental illness.
Roman Alexander Adams, who was 18 at the time, allegedly picked up and threw an 8-year-old boy off the 31-foot water slide platform at Apple Valley Aquatic Center.
He was charged with third-degree assault. In January of 2019, he was found incompetent to stand trial due to his mental illness. After he was found incompetent to proceed two more times, the case was dismissed in mid-May.
The criminal complaint states that on July 31, 2018, Apple Valley police were called to the scene on a medical call involving the boy’s broken leg.
When Adams was questioned, he said he was waiting in line to use the slide and because it was taking too long, he “pushed” the child over the railing and saw him fall.
The boy suffered numerous fractures to both of his feet, a broken femur in one leg and shattered bones in another.
