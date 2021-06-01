MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man died Monday in a rollover crash in northern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Highway 72 near Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County. Investigators say a Jeep Wrangler heading south on the highway went off road and rolled into a ditch.
The Jeep’s driver, Shaun Allen Omalley of Woodbury, died at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.
Omalley’s death is one of two fatal crashes reported on Memorial Day. The other fatal crash happened in southern Minnesota, when a 75-year-old man drove off road and crashed into a ravine.