MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 17-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis last month.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the teen is being held on probable cause murder at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. Police have not released his identity.
The shooting occurred May 6 on the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds — later identified as 19-year-old George Zeon — in critical condition. He died the next day at a hospital.
