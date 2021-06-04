CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Weather, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Get ready for record-breaking heat this weekend, as temperatures are looking to near 100 degrees in parts of Minnesota.

Temperatures on Friday started out around 78 degrees, which is above-average in the Twin Cities.

The humidity levels are low for now, though they will go up on Friday night into Saturday morning.

RELATED: NOAA Outlook: Hotter-Than-Average Summer On The Way For Parts Of Minnesota

By the day’s end, temperatures Friday will reach 95 degrees. Western Minnesota will see even higher temperatures, with a 102-degree high possible near Fargo.

On Saturday, highs will be 96 degrees in the Twin Cities, which will break the record-high of 92. Willmar could see 100 degree temperatures.

High Temperatures June 4

Credit: CBS

Due to dry conditions, a red flag warning has been expanded for parts of northern Minnesota. The National Weather Service is warning residents in Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Otter Tail, St. Louis, Wadena, Wilkin, Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Rosseau counties not to burn anything until 9 p.m. Friday.

Credit: CBS

Strong winds and low humidity create weather conditions ideal for wildfire spread.

WCCO meteorologists say there is a chance for storms on Sunday night into Monday and some scattered storms in the beginning of next week.