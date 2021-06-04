MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Get ready for record-breaking heat this weekend, as temperatures are looking to near 100 degrees in parts of Minnesota.
Temperatures on Friday started out around 78 degrees, which is above-average in the Twin Cities.
The humidity levels are low for now, though they will go up on Friday night into Saturday morning.
RELATED: NOAA Outlook: Hotter-Than-Average Summer On The Way For Parts Of Minnesota
By the day’s end, temperatures Friday will reach 95 degrees. Western Minnesota will see even higher temperatures, with a 102-degree high possible near Fargo.
On Saturday, highs will be 96 degrees in the Twin Cities, which will break the record-high of 92. Willmar could see 100 degree temperatures.
Due to dry conditions, a red flag warning has been expanded for parts of northern Minnesota. The National Weather Service is warning residents in Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Otter Tail, St. Louis, Wadena, Wilkin, Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Rosseau counties not to burn anything until 9 p.m. Friday.
Strong winds and low humidity create weather conditions ideal for wildfire spread.
🌡🥵 The first weekend of June is comin' in hot! Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy Friday and Saturday as temps climb into the low to mid 90s with a run at triple digits possible for western Minnesota. Take it easy if you're planning on being outdoors! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/rw8i0J5mcb
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 3, 2021
WCCO meteorologists say there is a chance for storms on Sunday night into Monday and some scattered storms in the beginning of next week.
